Indiana DNR Encouraging Hunters To Get Deer Licenses Now

Indiana Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to get their deer hunting licenses early. While you can purchase your 2020-21 license at an authorized retailer, you also can now do it online through a new state online portal - Access Indiana.

According to the DNR, the new portal allows Hoosiers to interact with "all facets of state government" while utilizing a single user ID and login. For those that have not already purchased their hunting licenses, DNR recommends that you go ahead and create your portal login at Access.In.gov. According to the Indiana DNR, deer hunting season will take place:

Other services that can be accessed through the new Access Indiana portal include the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Indiana Unclaimed Property, Campground Reservations, Job Seeker Portal, Voter Registration, Birth & Death records and more.