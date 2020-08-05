Watch Evansville Teacher Reassure Students with Heartfelt Video

This time last year, students were heading into class, after meeting their teachers and getting acquainted with their new classroom. Supplies were already at their desk, and lockers were ready to be decorated. Teachers were excited and eager to teach their students and watch them flourish.

That last sentence is still true for this school year, but everything else will be different. Getting used to wearing a mask, not hugging friends and social distancing are just a few of the new challenges for our kiddos. Thankfully, teachers like Mrs. Winkler (Formerly Miss Craig) at Daniel Wertz Elementary, are finding ways to connect with their students on social media.