If 2020 Were a Game, It Would Definitely be One of These

Dumpster fire, nightmare, apocalyptic, s--t show, I could on and on with adjectives that describe 2020, any and all of which would be a perfectly accurate way to describe how the year has played out. But that feels played out. We all know it's been terrible, so the only thing we can do to save our sanity is have some fun with it right?

Borrowing the idea from AskReddit, we asked you on our Facebook page to compare 2020 to a game. It could be a board game, a video game, an outdoor game, or even a fictional game created by a Hollywood writer for a TV show or movie. The comments came in fast and furious, and every one of them were a near perfect representation of what a Titanic-sized disaster this year has been. Here are my favorites.

