Twin Bridge Lane Closures Expected to Last Through August 16th
If the Twin Bridges are part of your commute each day, you may have realized this week you need to give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go thanks to lane restrictions currently in place.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 announced on Facebook earlier this week the restrictions are in place so crews on site can perform routine inspections.
Those restrictions will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. now through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday (August 15th and 16th). The work is expected to be finished on Sunday, weather permitting, of course, which based on the current forecast shouldn't be a problem.
Of course, you'll want to be mindful of your speed as you enter the area for the safety of the inspectors. While it's not been officially announced, nor have I driven through the area this week, but if I were a betting man, I would put good money down on the possibility there's law enforcement in the area near the bridges to help remind you to slow down.
