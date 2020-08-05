EVSC Gives Update on the Reopening of Schools; COVID & Procedures

A lot of Tri-State students are heading back to class this week. The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation is set to begin classes on August 19, 2020. However, there will be a staggered start, meaning part of the students will attend August 19, 20 and 21. The other half will go back Monday, August 24, 25 and the 26. All students will be in class on August 27. This is based on the student's last name.

EVSC Director of Athletics Andy Owen and Superintendent Dr. Smith gave an update about the school year on their podcast. They want to ensure the community knows that they are using an abundance of caution with sports. They do have plans in place to deal with positive COVID-19 cases, which they have already utilized. The plan includes a quarantine that could disrupt the sports season. Contact, by the way, is defined as 6 ft for 15 minutes.

Dr. Smith said that the current rate of positive cases in Vanderburgh County is, "Unacceptable". He went on to say, "Toward the end of this week, beginning of next, we have to start seeing those numbers trend downward. If we don't, then we are going to have to huddle up again and see what we do for the start of school on August 19."

The EVSC is no longer using guidance from Vanderburgh County Health Department. The state has contracted that service out, and they are now utilizing information from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

