Evansville’s Franklin Street Dairy Queen Closing Its Doors

Evansville's Franklin Street Dairy Queen location is planning to close it's doors. According to a post made to social media, the restaurant plans for August 14, 2020 to be their final day in business. In the post they detail some of their specials for the final days of business like $0.50 dreamsicle dilly-bars and dipped cones while supplies last.

While we are sad to see the restaurant close their doors, there are still several Dairy Queen locations across the city of Evansville and the Tristate.