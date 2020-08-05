10 Coolest Virtual Airbnb Experiences From All Over The World

Recently, when I was searching for possible Airbnb stays, I realized that they offer some pretty amazing experiences too.

Most of the experiences are not only cool, but very educational and, most of the time, fun for the whole family. Because of the pandemic, the experiences that would normally be done in person, are now done online, virtually. That means that you can learn from and experience new things from experts all over the world.

I found one that was about developing a podcast with an expert named Julian from San Francisco. He was joined by his podcasting partner and it was so fun. I learned so much. We have kept in touch and they are going to hold me accountable to start the podcast I've always wanted to. I can't say enough about how great the experience was and how much it meant to me to be able to pick their brains.

I've decided that I'm going to purchase some of these Airbnb Experiences as Christmas gifts too. I'm all about giving great moments, that you will never forget, instead of just a normal gift. My niece loves sharks so I signed her up for an experience with a shark expert this week. She can't wait.

Here are ten really cool Airbnb Experiences I thought you might like.