Warrick Parks Foundation Hosting Halloween in the Park

It may only be August, but it's never too early to start planning your Halloween Festivities!

COVID-19 has put a damper on a lot of fun things we all had planned. Hopefully it won't put a damper on Halloween. Even if we still have to have some precautions in place, hopefully the spirit of Halloween will still be strong! The Warrick Parks Foundation are hosting the first ever Halloween in the Park to celebrate our favorite spooky holiday.

The event will be held at Friedman Park in Newburgh, and is free for families to enjoy. There will be local businesses that host trick-or-treating as well as a ghost walk, and the evening will end with a showing of the classic spooky flick, Hocus Pocus.

Here's what the Facebook event page says about the event:

The Warrick Parks Foundation will host the first Halloween in the Park event on Saturday, October 31 in Friedman Park. This FREE, family-friendly event will feature trick-or-treating from local businesses; snacks; a ghost walk; and a special showing of "Hocus Pocus" in the amphitheater! Sponsorships are now available! Please contact Laurel Meny at info@warrickparksfoundation.org for information.

Be sure to follow the Halloween in the Park event page on Facebook to stay up to date about everything going on with this fun, free event.

