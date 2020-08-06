Across a Field of Angels (Shaped by Faith)

Pastor Ann Loutfi is an author, teacher, counselor, and evangelist who shares the story of her family's escape from Germany during WWII to inspire and encourage others.

She has ministered to people everywhere God has placed her, including the years she and her husband lived in Damascus, Syria. Today, Ann is a sought-after public speaker who teaches regularly in churches, schools, colleges, hospitals, and prisons. Ann and her husband, Kays, live in Houston, Texas and have four grown children and eight grandchildren.

Pastor Ann shares the story of her family losing their home under the reign of Hitler and how God provided for them during that time.

She talks about what the trip to America like for her as a young girl. Ann speaks English, German, Russian, Spanish and Arabic.

Her book, 'Across a Field of Angels' is the gripping story of how Anne's family was forced from their rural farm in Germany, made their slow escape from the terrors of the war and Hitler's regime. The Guetter family--along with neighboring families--spent months hiding in forests and abandoned buildings only to later spend years shuffled among refugee camps where rations were slim and disease was rampant. But one mother's strong faith kept hope in spite of indescribable fear and suffering, until they eventually found a safe haven in the United States. The strength of a mother and the innocence of children come together in a unique, supernatural way in Across a Field of Angels.

