Cross A Suspension Bridge And Hike Unbelievable Trails In Indiana State Park [GALLERY]

Leslie Morgan

As a child, my family would spend our Summers visiting State Parks. It was a great way to get way from the stresses of everyday life, awesome way to get good quality family time and it's was very affordable. State parks still offer the best kind of outdoor family fun.

One state park that we still visit today, is Turkey Run State Park. We just took a social distancing vacation there in July. It was everything gI remembered it to be and more. It's like it never changes. I can remember taking a mom's trip every year with my aunts and cousins (we left the dad's at home) and it was still breathtaking. It is, by far, one of the most beautiful, and extraordinary parks in the Midwest.

What makes it so incredible is a number of things; the suspension bridge, Sugar Creek, the great campgrounds, caves, waterfalls and the best hiking ever. Your hikes take you to places you didn't know existed. Ancient places that time seems to have forgotten. Places that have been preserved and loved by the state and community.

You have to see it for yourself.