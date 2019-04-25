LOCATION UPDATE: Albion’s 22nd Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ Event
Albion Fellows Bacon Center's annual event raises awareness about abuse and advocate for individuals who have experienced sexual abuse and/or violence.
The 22nd Annual 'Take Back the Night' event is planned for Thursday April 25th, 2019 at the
Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville. Due to rain, the event has been moved to McCollough Library. Registration starts at 5pm and Evansville Power Yoga will host a Yoga on the Riverfront session at 5:15. At 6pm, the program begins with a speaker, followed by a march. There will be food trucks on site, and this event is rain or shine - In case of rain, the event will be held at an indoor location.
Albion Fellows Bacon Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent domestic and sexual violence and to empower victims through advocacy, education, support services and collaborative partnerships. The center provides services to victims of abuse (emotional, physical, sexual, and financial) in 11 counties in southern Indiana. Services are provided 24 hours a day to the following counties: Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Orange, Crawford, and Harrison.
Source:[AlbionFellowsBagon.org]