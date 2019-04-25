The 22nd Annual 'Take Back the Night' event is planned for Thursday April 25th, 2019 at the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville. Due to rain, the event has been moved to McCollough Library. Registration starts at 5pm and Evansville Power Yoga will host a Yoga on the Riverfront session at 5:15. At 6pm, the program begins with a speaker, followed by a march. There will be food trucks on site, and this event is rain or shine - In case of rain, the event will be held at an indoor location.