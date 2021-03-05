A Billionaire Wants Eight People to Go with Him Around the Moon For Free

One billionaire is wanting to invite eight people on a once in a lifetime trip around the moon.

I have always been fascinated with space. That's probably why I took three years of astronomy. Something about what's out there beyond Earth is intriguing. I often thought that it would be awesome to go into space, experience zero gravity, and to see if the Earth really is flat or not.

Thanks to one Japanese billionaire, that opportunity actually exists. As you might have heard, the first civilian mission to the Moon is scheduled to take place in 2023. Back in 2018, a Japanese billionaire named Yusaku Maezawa bought the rights to SpaceX's first passenger trip to the moon. Now, Yusaku is looking for eight random people from around the world to join him.

“It will take three days to get to the moon, loop behind it, and three days to get back,” Yusaku Maezawa said in a video Tuesday according to Market Watch. “I will pay for the entire journey.”

A free trip to the Moon?! I'm down!

So what kind of requirements does it take to get a consideration to be a crew member on the first civilian trip around the Moon? According to Market Watch,

Maezawa said there are two key criteria for those who want to fly to space with him: A willingness to push the envelope to create a better society, and a willingness to support others, including crewmembers, in their aspirations.

You can apply on his website DearMoon.earth by the 14th, which is a week from Sunday, with initial screenings starting soon after. Final interviews and medical checkups are scheduled to be competed by late May. I am so excited about this opportunity that I applied before I even wrote this thing. They even sent me a pretty sweet crew candidate certification which you can see below.

I know that it's a long shot to be one of the eight crew members, but much like the lottery, you have to play to win! Again, the deadline to sign up is on March 14th, so make sure you sign up as soon as possible if you're interested. Sign up by clicking here.

