Each and every year, 911 Gives Hope packs the Ford Center for their annual charity boxing event, Guns & Hoses. The purpose of which isn't for local police, firefighters, and EMTs to release some built-up frustrations by punching each other in the face for a few rounds. While that may be the case for some of the individuals that sign up to lace up their gloves and step inside the ring and go toe-to-toe with another local first responder, the main reason they do it is for what took place during the 13th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.

On Friday afternoon, 911 Gives Hope board members, Chris Roe from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin among them, distributed the over $85,000 raised from this year's Guns & Hoses to 28 Evansville area non-profit organizations and individuals who requested it.

The various organizations will use the money donated by 911 Gives Hope to continue funding their respective missions, while the individuals who requested and were granted funds by the board will use them to cover medical expenses for themselves or a child they know.

If you or someone you know would like to be considered for a future grant from 911 Gives Hope, visit the grant application page of their website.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.