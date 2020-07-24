8 Classic TV Shows From The 80s Streaming on the NBC Peacock App

NBCUNIVERSAL debuted their new streaming service, Peacock, earlier this month. There are literally hundreds of episodes of current and classic television available to stream for free, sort of.

Before you download the app, make sure you have a compatible TV to watch it on, unless you like to watch shows and movies on your phone or tablet.

Web Browsers: Note that Peacock will not work with an HDMI cable, so connecting a PC with your TV isn't possible.

Chrome 70+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 65+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 40+ (Windows 10 or above)

Safari

Android: 6.0 or above

iOS: 11 or above

Android TV: Android 5.1

Apple TV: Apple TV HD (4th Generation or above) with tvOS 11 or above

Chromecast: 2nd Generation or above

LG Smart TV: LG WebOS 3.5 or above

Vizio TV: SmartCast 2.0 or 3.0 (from 2015 and newer)

Xbox One, Playstation 4