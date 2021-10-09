The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returned to Franklin Street for the 100th time after being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID pandemic. Based on the size of the crowds that attended each day, it appeared the Tri-State was excited to have it back as they came out in droves to eat the thousands of food options available from the over 100 booths up and down both sides of Franklin, ride rides, play games, and see friends and family they may not have seen in over a year and a half. They also came out looking for the chance to have their lives changed by winning a huge amount of cash by the super-popular Fall Festival Half Pot drawing.

For the third year in a row, the West Side Nut Club set up special ticket booths all along Franklin Street for the sole purpose of selling half-pot tickets. When sales came to a close Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM, the total pot set yet another record. $1,515,260 worth of tickets were sold since going on sale Monday, $123,885 more than was raised last year when ticket sales happened over three weekends in September since there was no festival, and roughly over $300,000 more than 2019, the year the drawing debuted.

This year's total means the winner instantly finds themselves $757,630 richer. But, who is that?

It's the person who holds this winning number:

NC-9398487

The remaining $757,630 will stay with the West Side Nut Club who will donate it to various non-profit organizations, schools, and community groups in the form of grants

Congratulations to the winner. Check the official rules on the Nut Club website to find out how to claim your prize.

