Evansville Indiana 2021 Fall Festival Half Pot Breaks $1 Million
The 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off on Monday, October 4th along Franklin Street in Evansville, and making a return for 2021 is the big Half Pot drawing. We have been anxiously watching the Half Pot on the ticker grow and grow by leaps and bounds all week and today it hit a pretty monumental milestone - $1,000,000!
In 2019 the Half Pot reached a cool $1.2 million dollars and in 2021, despite not hosting the annual festival, the Half Pot exceeded the previous year's total, reaching nearly $1.4 million. Both years the winners of the half pot walked away with more than $600,000. Not a bad haul considering the buy-in for a single ticket is just $5.
At the time of this writing, the total Half Pot is $1,038,865 and growing every minute. With tickets still on sale today until 10 pm and then again tomorrow, Saturday, October 9th from 8 am - 2 pm, there is a very high probability that the Half Pot total will exceed the 2020 total.
So how do you get your hands on a ticket for a shot at the cash that some just might call life-changing? There is no online option to purchase a Half Pot ticket this year so you do have to head down to visit the Fall Festival. There are multiple in-person ticket booths spread across Franklin Street.
Tickets for the Half Pot start at just $5 for a single ticket.
- 1 ticket for $5
- 3 tickets for $10
- 20 tickets for $20
- 50 tickets for $40
- 150 tickets for $100
Once ticket sales close at 2 pm on Saturday, the drawing for the winning Half Pot ticket will take place at 8 pm on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Stage. You do not have to be present to win and you can find the winning ticket number by visiting the West Side Nut Club's website after the drawing has been complete.