The 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off on Monday, October 4th along Franklin Street in Evansville, and making a return for 2021 is the big Half Pot drawing. We have been anxiously watching the Half Pot on the ticker grow and grow by leaps and bounds all week and today it hit a pretty monumental milestone - $1,000,000!

In 2019 the Half Pot reached a cool $1.2 million dollars and in 2021, despite not hosting the annual festival, the Half Pot exceeded the previous year's total, reaching nearly $1.4 million. Both years the winners of the half pot walked away with more than $600,000. Not a bad haul considering the buy-in for a single ticket is just $5.

At the time of this writing, the total Half Pot is $1,038,865 and growing every minute. With tickets still on sale today until 10 pm and then again tomorrow, Saturday, October 9th from 8 am - 2 pm, there is a very high probability that the Half Pot total will exceed the 2020 total.

Get our free mobile app

So how do you get your hands on a ticket for a shot at the cash that some just might call life-changing? There is no online option to purchase a Half Pot ticket this year so you do have to head down to visit the Fall Festival. There are multiple in-person ticket booths spread across Franklin Street.

Tickets for the Half Pot start at just $5 for a single ticket.

1 ticket for $5

3 tickets for $10

20 tickets for $20

50 tickets for $40

150 tickets for $100

Once ticket sales close at 2 pm on Saturday, the drawing for the winning Half Pot ticket will take place at 8 pm on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Stage. You do not have to be present to win and you can find the winning ticket number by visiting the West Side Nut Club's website after the drawing has been complete.

Evansville's Fall Festival Survival Guide We've put together a guide to help you enjoy (and survive!) Evansville's annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street - the 2nd Largest Street Festival in the Country!

Fall Guide: Pumpkin Patches, Orchards, Hayrides & Corn Mazes + More In and Around the Ohio Valley Your list of all things fall in and around the Ohio Valley in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. From pumpkin patches and hayrides to orchard and corn mazes, here's a list of the 30 best places to take the family or go on an adult's only adventure.