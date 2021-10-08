WATCH! Chicago White Sox Fan Catch Home Run Ball with Prosthetic Leg

This may be the greatest catch in Chicago White Sox history. Alright, maybe not, but five beers in, this woman may have the record for 'Most Hilarious'.

On Saturday, October 2, the White Sox were at home against the Detroit Tigers. Shannon Frandreis was sitting in the outfield cheering her team into the playoffs and clearly having an absolute blast.

Late in the game, Shannon got experience the adrenaline rush of a home run ball screaming toward you in the stands. In those few moments, you feel as if the greatest ballgame souvenir ever, will soon be yours forever. For me, that home run ball was always out of reach and each time, it ended going home with someone else. That was not going to be Shannon's fate this night.

Shannon knew that ball was headed right at her, so she prepared herself for the catch you can't miss, so...

She stood up and caught it with her prosthetic leg

Every one sitting around her were blown away. Wouldn't you? She even looks like it is not the first time she's used it to make some amazing 'catch'.

Watch Shannon as she makes the catch then lifts her leg high in celebration.

As for when during the game this great catch took place, I can't tell you, but the NY Post believes the catch came on Yoan Moncada’s home run in that 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Shannon Kay via Tik Tok

