A few days ago, I was sitting in my home office, catching up on some work and I heard a crazy noise coming from the kitchen. It sounded like glasses sliding together. The sound was loud, unpleasant and one I had never heard coming from my kitchen.

What Was Going On?

As I walked into the room, I saw him rubbing the ridged bottoms of the salt and pepper shakers together. It looked weird and just so odd. I asked him why he was doing it, and he told me to come a little closer and he would show me.

I decided to make a video and this is what I saw.

I Was Thoroughly Amazed

When I saw the results of his noisy hack, I was a little stunned. I had NEVER heard of this before. He couldn't believe that I had no idea this was a thing.

Is It Really A Thing?

I went right to my computer to figure out if this was really a thing everybody already knew.

According to thekitchen.com, the intended purpose of the ridges was this,

To prevent that condensation from causing the container to slide on the surface it sits on, Smith claims ridges are added to prevent breaks and spills in the kitchen or on the dinner table.

But, as I continued my research, I came across this from Better Homes and Gardens,

It's thought that the technique of rubbing the two bottoms of the salt and pepper shakers together causes a vibration that seems to get the grains of both salt or pepper flowing freely through the shaker holes.

I Guess You CAN Teach An Old Dog New Tricks. LOL

I always bought salt and pepper and just kept them in their containers. Not very fancy or stylish, I guess. But, I thought it was just practical. I never thought buying salt and pepper shakers made any sense, until now. From now on, it's glass shakers for me.

Photo by Lachlan on Unsplash

