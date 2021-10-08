Newburgh Residents Will be Able to Get Their Dunkin’ Fix Soon

Newburgh residents will soon have a new option for their morning cup of coffee and donuts.

According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, the new location will be open for business starting this Monday, October 11th.

Plans for the new location were announced nearly one year ago in December 2020. As Evansville 411 News notes in its post, the new store will be located at 3955 Orchard Lane between the relatively new Tommy's Express Car Wash and McDonald's in the Apple Center parking lot along Highway 66. The Apple Center is also home to Ruler Foods, Traderbakers, and Ryan's Do It Right Hardware and Paint.

As I mentioned back in December when the announcement was made that Dunkin' was coming to Newburgh, I'll be curious to see how well it does considering Donut Bank is roughly a third mile east at the intersection of Highways 66 and 261. While we do love new restaurants in the Tri-State, we are also creatures of habit, and Donut Bank has been a fixture in Newburgh at that location for many, many years. I imagine the lines both inside and the drive-thru will be steady for a few months while everyone gives it a try. We'll see whether or not it will remain that way beyond that.

Get our free mobile app

Based on the responses to Evansville 411 News's post, the majority of people seemed to be excited about the new location. However, some are encouraging everyone to buy local and support Donut Bank instead, while others have expressed concern about the potential traffic issues this could cause on Highway 66 if the drive-thru lane stretches out of the parking lot and into the road.

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

TRY THESE: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America