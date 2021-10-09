One of Missouri's most haunted places is now allowing you to stay the night if you can even make it through the night.

Explore the former prison, hunt for ghosts, and try spending the night in one of the most haunted places in Missouri. This is exclusive access overnight of the bloody 47-acre penitentiary. The overnight package includes an overnight ghost hunt, exclusive access to Death Row, Solitary Confinement, and the infamous Gas Chamber where 40 inmates were executed. There's no need to bring any equipment either, use of equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Meters will be provided.

The Oldest prison West of the Mississippi has over 175 years of death, violence and darkness that still lurks in the abandoned hallways are you ready to ghost hunt the “Bloodiest 47 Acres in America”

Missouri State Penitentiary was built in 1833 with construction completed in 1836, just in time to receive the first inmate, Wilson Edison. Open fo 168 years, the prison housed several infamous prisoners that helped shaped the history of not only the local community but also the prison landscape across America. The prison finally closed in 12004 and has been a staple of tours, ghost hunts, and documentaries throughout the years.

I don't think I could do this, do a ghost hunt is one thing. staying the night in one of the most haunted places in America is a completely different story. I'll admit I'm chicken, but could you stay at a place known as the “Bloodiest 47 Acres in America?” All overnight stays will happen in November, currently, the prison is busy with ghost tours leading up to Halloween, so November is the time when you can stay overnight and see how much you can take. If you think you can stay overnight, tickets are available now for the November overnight stays being offered.

