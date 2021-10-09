Because of the pandemic, the Reid's Orchard Apple Festival was canceled last year, but it's set to be back and better than ever. There are SO many fun things planned for the entire weekend. Check it out!

Reid's Orchard

Oh Apple Fest how we missed you! Last year was tough when the pandemic canceled this Owensboro tradition. People come from all of the tri-state to take in the sunshine, music, delicious food, games, and the vendors. It's the offiical kick-off to the fall season as we celebrate all things apple! So, who's ready for this year and the return on the Reid's Orchard Apple Fest? Me. I am!

Reid's Orchard Apple Festival Early Days

The Reid's Orchard Apple Festival has come a long way since it began with a few rides for the kids, 20 craft booths, and 8 food booths all of those years ago. It's grown so much over the years and was named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society which covers eleven states.

Reid's Orchard Apple Festival 2021

Plan on bringing the family out for a weekend of fun, food, and fellowship!

Saturday, October 16th, 2021 from 10:00 - 6:00

Sunday, October 17th, 2021 from 12:00 – 6:00

Come hungry and enjoy some of the food at the festival: Bean Soup, Burgers, Apple Dumplings, BBQ Chicken, Caramel Apples, Kettle Corn, Cotton Candy, and more!

The Daviess Couty Pork Producers will be on hand serving up those pork burgers. It's a tradition after all!

Reid's Orchard Apple Festival Attractions

Casey Carnival Rides, Reidland Play Area, Live Music, 100+ Craft Booths and Demonstrations, Horse and Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, and more! There truly is something for everyone to enjoy at the Apple Festival.

Fun Fact: "The Apple Festival was originally going to be christened The Pumpkin Festival due to being held in the Fall of the year, but was changed just one week before the festival’s debut. The Orchard decided to go with the name The Apple Festival because after all, “That’s what we’re all about!"

There is a $5 charge for parking as a fundraiser for area non-profit groups in Owensboro.

And, there's still time to reserve a craft booth. Contact Kathy at kathy@reidorchard.com.

4818 HWY 144 Owensboro KY

Only service dogs will be allowed at the festival.

