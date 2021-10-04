Fun Kentucky & Indiana Daycation Ideas for Fall Break in the Tri-State

We know not everyone heads south or to the mountains for Fall Break! If you are one of those families who stayed in the Tri-State we have some great Daycation ideas.

Owensboro Museum of Science & History

Angel here and when my older boys were little they absolutely loved visiting the museum on breaks from school. It was always fun.

TUESDAY: October 5, Create your own piñata to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Join Dr. Arcea Zapata de Aston as she teaches the history of the piñata and guides you on how to create one of your very own to take home.

Supplies are limited so call the museum at 270-687-2732 to reserve your spot!

THURSDAY: October 7, Nurture to Nature at 11:00 am. Come learn about Owensboro’s own wildlife rehabilitation organization and see some live animals!

FRIDAY: October 8, World Space Week Celebration! Join us between 11:00 - 4:00 for space-themed activities and crafts!

SATURDAY: October 9, Fall Festival at the museum! Enjoy the museum, try some Reid’s Orchard Apple Cider, and paint a pumpkin to take home with you.

The programs are free with museum admission.

Children 2 years and under are admitted free.

There is no charge for museum members.

Edge Ice Center

Fall Break Ice Skating Sessions

Monday-Friday 1-4 p.m.

Admission: $6

Reidland @ Reid's Orchard

Reidland Play Area, Apple Express Train, Gemstone Mining, Jump Pad, Inflatables, & petting zoo.

Chaney's Dairy Barn

Our family visited Chaney's during Fall Break last year for the first time and we have gone back three times since. We love all the ice cream flavors and the playground is a blast for all ages including my big ole' teenage boys.

Corn Maze $6 (a portion of sales goes to Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY)

Jumping Pillow $3

Self Guided Farm Tour $3

And of course our Barnyard Playground is always free for our customers!

Lake Malone State Park

A family of Big Twigs moved into Lake Malone State Park in Muhlenburg County and families and can visit them for free.

Visit with “Happy Malone” at his campsite, “Bobber Malone” lakeside, or “Oakley Malone” along Laurel Trail. They are part of the new larger-than-life attraction “Big Twigs,” a family of 14-foot wood giants that now inhabit the park. After visiting, hike the easy wooded terrain along the lake with scenic views of rock walls and waterfall.

Mammoth Cave

Located in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, and has hundreds of caves to explore. Recently, a research team discovered even more caves. You can take canoes through the caves and do many other activities.

Kentucky Down Under Adventure

Fun, interactive animal park with a beautiful, historic cave on site. Visitors can roam with kangaroos, become a tree perch for Rainbow Lorikeets as you feed them nectar, watch border collies work their magic with sheep, take a 30-minute guided cave tour, and visit an interactive animal and bird show.

Pumpkins & More

"Kids Days" every Sunday in October from 12-4cst. Bring your family to the farm for a hayride, pumpkin painting, and games like pumpkin bowling, ring toss, tic-tac-toe, bean bag toss and new last year was pumpkin smash, and it's all free!

Wilstem Ranch & Animal Encounter

This place is a one-stop vacation that includes a cabin, hanging out with bears, elephants, giraffes, and lots more animals many of who are retired from the Ringling Brothers Circus. You can also ride ATV's and ziplines.

There are many more activities to choose from all over the Tri-State. These are just a few within a one to two-hour driving distance.

Reid's Orchard Adds Their Own Petting Zoo To The Farm Reid's Orchard is one of our family's favorite places to just go and hang out whether we're picking apples or playing in Reidland. I recently visited and they had some cute new furry faces.

HEAVENLY HAVEN FARMS & ZIPLINES Heavenly Haven Farm & Ziplines is located in Columbia, Kentucky about two and half hours from Owensboro. The farm features tons to do in the fall and they just opened for the season.

KENTUCKY HOME TO WORLD'S LARGEST GO-KART TRACK Kentucky is home to the world's largest outdoor go-kart track in the world and a huge arcade and it is within driving distance from the Tri-State called Kart Kountry

DINOSAUR WORLD IN CAVE CITY KENTUCKY Dinosaur World is in Cave City just beyond Bowling Green and a hidden gem in Kentucky for the kiddos. Our family visited for the first time during Fall Break and they loved it. The life-sized replicas of different dinosaurs seem so real. They also have a museum with fossils and education videos.

