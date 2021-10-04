Fun Kentucky & Indiana Daycation Ideas for Fall Break in the Tri-State
We know not everyone heads south or to the mountains for Fall Break! If you are one of those families who stayed in the Tri-State we have some great Daycation ideas.
Owensboro Museum of Science & History
Angel here and when my older boys were little they absolutely loved visiting the museum on breaks from school. It was always fun.
The programs are free with museum admission.
Children 2 years and under are admitted free.
There is no charge for museum members.
Edge Ice Center
Fall Break Ice Skating Sessions
Monday-Friday 1-4 p.m.
Admission: $6
Reidland @ Reid's Orchard
Reidland Play Area, Apple Express Train, Gemstone Mining, Jump Pad, Inflatables, & petting zoo.
Our family visited Chaney's during Fall Break last year for the first time and we have gone back three times since. We love all the ice cream flavors and the playground is a blast for all ages including my big ole' teenage boys.
Corn Maze $6 (a portion of sales goes to Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY)
Located in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, and has hundreds of caves to explore. Recently, a research team discovered even more caves. You can take canoes through the caves and do many other activities.
Fun, interactive animal park with a beautiful, historic cave on site. Visitors can roam with kangaroos, become a tree perch for Rainbow Lorikeets as you feed them nectar, watch border collies work their magic with sheep, take a 30-minute guided cave tour, and visit an interactive animal and bird show.
"Kids Days" every Sunday in October from 12-4cst. Bring your family to the farm for a hayride, pumpkin painting, and games like pumpkin bowling, ring toss, tic-tac-toe, bean bag toss and new last year was pumpkin smash, and it's all free!
Wilstem Ranch & Animal Encounter
This place is a one-stop vacation that includes a cabin, hanging out with bears, elephants, giraffes, and lots more animals many of who are retired from the Ringling Brothers Circus. You can also ride ATV's and ziplines.
There are many more activities to choose from all over the Tri-State. These are just a few within a one to two-hour driving distance.
