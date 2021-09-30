The Halloween season is officially here, and that means candy. Lots and lots of candy. For the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, it also means an opportunity to raise some much-needed funds to help support their mission of serving at-risk youth in our community.

Like nearly every other non-profit organization in the Tri-State, the Boys & Girls Club is still looking to fill the fundraising gap left behind in 2020 when they were forced to cancel nearly every annual fundraiser due to the COVID pandemic. The hugely successful, and record-setting return of the Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament back in mid-August certainly helped, but as anyone who works for a non-profit organization will tell you, there is always a need for funds.

The second annual Trunk or Treat event will take place at Bar Louie restaurant on Evansville's east side on Thursday, October 28th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. During that time, 20% of all food sales (excluding alcohol) will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

The event will also feature local businesses handing out candy to any child in attendance. If the weather cooperates, the event will be held outside in the Bar Louie parking lot.

Space is still available for businesses who would like to be a part of the event and hand out candy to the kids. If your business is interested, e-mail Boys & Girls Club Resource Development Director, Shanna Groeninger at sgroeninger@bgclubevv.org.

This is a no tricks, just treats event. And it also gives you the chance to get more mileage out of your kid's costume other than just Halloween night.

