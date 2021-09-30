One of the things about living in the Midwest amongst the cornfields and soybeans is the gentle reminders from Mother Nature that we humans are guests here and one of those reminders came this week by way of a pair of bobcats - perhaps a momma and her cub or maybe just a male and female on the move.

As we continue to build and expand in the name of business, capitalism and 'progress', our worlds begin intertwining more and more with the wildlife that also calls this place home. We see it all the time with our nearby neighbors in Tennessee (see: Bear Crossing the Street in Gatlinburg and Man Frees Bear Trapped In His Car In Gatlinburgh) and Kentucky (see: Black Bear Spotted in Dixon, Kentucky) when we hear and read about bear spottings and encounters. We've even recently had bear spottings in our own communities here in Southern Indiana (see: Black Bear Confirmed in Vanderburgh County).

So we shouldn't be surprised to learn of a bobcat spotting in Warrick County, more specifically in Newburgh. In photos taken by Michael Woolsey and shared on social media by Sherry Lechner, we see a pair of bobcats crossing the walking path at an area of Friedman Park. Sherry writes,

More photos of Bobcats crossing a walk path at Friedman Park in Warrick County. Friedman is located next to Victoria National Golf Course Warrick County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says bobcat sightings are rare, "because of their ability to blend into their surroundings and move silently." They also say that while bobcats have been reported in nearly every Indiana county, they are most prevalently found in the southern and central portions of the state.

The Department of Natural Resources warns,

As with all wildlife, bobcats should be respected if encountered. The natural response of a bobcat is to move away from humans. Bobcats, like all wildlife, should never be fed or approached because doing so can reduce their natural response to avoid people and lead to negative interactions.

They recommend keeping pets on leashes when outdoors to avoid interaction or altercation between pets and wildlife, including bobcats. To learn more, visit IN.gov/DNR.

[Source: Sherry Lechner via Facebook; Indiana Department of Natural Resources]

