Evansville Now Home to Two Haunted Car Washes – Fundraising Opportunity for Charities

You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville.

What is a Haunted Car Wash?

You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned.

Haunted Tunnel at Wash Boss on Evansville's North Side

There's a newer car wash on Highway 41 North in Evansville called Wash Boss. It's located right in front of Schnucks. It's massive, and they have decided to do something big this Halloween. They will be transforming Wash Boss into "The Haunted Tunnel". This drive-thru haunted car wash attraction is said to be very scary, so enter if you dare.

Dates and Times

The Haunted Tunnel at Wash Boss on Evansville's north side will be held on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, 30th, and 31st from 5 p.m. until the cars stop coming in. However, before they kick off these drive-thru haunted car wash nights, they need volunteers first.

How your organization can scare people and earn some money.

The Haunted Tunnel would be nothing without some scary people inside of it to terrorize those driving through. That's why Wash Boss is looking for organizations to come in and help scare folks. They need help on the weekends on October 22nd – 23rd, and 29th, 30th, and 31st. Wash Boss is looking for groups of 8-10 people to volunteer each night. 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. (or until no cars) to come dressed up as super scary characters to be a part of the Haunted Tunnel. Volunteers can scare cars that are waiting in line as well as in the tunnel and wash.

Here's the cool thing, your organization can benefit greatly by helping out. Organizations that choose to help out will receive $200 each night they volunteer, 2 free Delux washes each to use, and they plan to have food and drinks available.

If your organization is interested in being a part of the Haunted Tunnel, you can reach out to Zack Fortner from Wash Boss at zack@washboss.com or by calling (812) 402-1805.

This isn't the only haunted car wash in Evansville this October...

As previously mentioned, this is one of two haunted car washes happening in Evansville around Halloween. The other haunted car wash is at Royal Express Car Wash on Evansville's West Side. They will be hosting a drive-thru haunted car wash attraction called "Royal House of Horror Haunted Tunnel" on select dates in October. You can find out more about this haunted car wash by clicking here.

LOOK: 34 SPOOKY DESSERT RECIPES FOR HALLOWEEN

Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map The month of October fills me with even more passion for abandoned and haunted places and things. I love to research legends, folklore, and stories from all over the world, but especially right here in Kentucky. Some of the stories are pure legend with no real facts to back them up. But, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story.

One such legend involves a small town, a murdering teacher, and mysterious disappearances that went on for decades. This is what I learned about the legend of Elsewhere, KY.

A construction worker and journalist, by the name of Seamus Coffey, was volunteering at a Senior Citizen’s center and he met a man named, Earl. The gentleman was about 80 years old and told him a story of something that happened in Elsewhere. KY.

"When I was a boy, my pa’ and I went to the Elsewhere General Store to get some rock candy and chicken feed. I stood outside while pa’ talked to Mrs. Ellison the shopkeep. Pa’ loaded the feed into the truck and handed me the candy. Right about then, there was this loud scream from the schoolhouse. I don’t know right well what happened ’cause pa” told me to stay in the truck, but after that we never went back to Elsewhere."

"When I was a few years older, I went back there with some friends. We were just dumb kids foolin’ around. My friend Jason went inside the schoolhouse and I never saw him again. We spent the rest of the day looking for him and later the police did a search but found nothing. Shortly after that the county disconnected Elsewhere road from HWY 280. It’s been about 60 years and you’re the first person to mention the place in half a century, son."

After that, Seamus started searching for any information he could find about Elsewhere. He found an article in the Louisville Courier-Journal. The article covered a story about Elsewhere being abandoned for health and safety reasons. It was dated April 2nd, 1953. The article also gave him a piece of the puzzle that was missing, the exact location of Elsewhere. The town was located two miles north of New Concord (KY) just off of HWY 280. So, of course, he had to go there for himself.

This is the terrifying story of what he found in Elsewhere.

AWESOME ADULT HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

IL Woman Shocked When Ghost Appears In Pics of Her Kids As you are aware, I love everything paranormal. Lately, I have been drawn to stories and photos of spirits and ghosts more than ever before. I have even interviewed some paranormal ghost hunters and found it fascinating. I don't have all of the answers, but I love exploring the possibilities.

Seeing things in pictures, once you really look at them, is not uncommon. It really happens more than you think. It’s happened to me. Are there spirits who some see and some don’t? Are they real ghosts or just a smudge on the lease of the camera? Are the light beams and floating specs just traces of dust and perfectly lit angles?

The thing is, we don’t really know. Those who weren’t there might try to figure out what the image really is to disprove the fact that it might be a spirit. While others will share a similar experience. The seem and unseen merge together to form an opinion, a believable explanation. But the truth is, even though we might not be able to see angels, spirits, or ghosts, some of us have faith that they do exist, others do not, But, when they show up in a picture, unexpected, it’s pretty awesome no matter how you feel about it. You are either filled with excitement or trying your best to figure it out. Either way, pretty cool.

I came across these photos on the Haunted Illinois Facebook group. I was fascinated with them and reached out to the mother who took the photos and asked her if I could share them with you. Like I always say, you can decide for yourself whether or not you see a ghost in the photos. But, after hearing the mom’s story surrounding the photos, I believe a ghost of a child is exactly what we see.



Not a Fan of Halloween? Celebrate These 31 October Events Instead The entire month of October is dedicated to All Hallows Eve. But, for those of us who couldn't possibly care any less about a day focused on the undead, there are plenty of other things we can celebrate throughout the month instead.

Eleven Dolls Found In An Indiana Attic Are Thought to Be Possessed The doll collection was listed in a Warrick County Facebook group, for sale. Yikes!

Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 Schedule The full lineup for this year's 31 Nights of Halloween is here! It's full of many Halloween favorites, as well as some that don't quite make sense. In any event, it's still a lineup that you'll enjoy. Check it out!