Mother/daughter writing duo Rhonda Rhea and Kaley Rhea on Shaped by FAITH

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith...

Rhonda Rhea and Kaley Rhea, mother/daughter writing duo, co-authored the Christy Award and Selah Award finalist, Turtles in the Road.

Their latest humorous romance, Off-Script & Over-Caffeinated, is a Golden Scroll Award first place winner in Best Contemporary Fiction, as well as a Selah finalist, Book of the Year semi-finalist, and more. Rhonda and Kaley team up regularly for nonfiction as well, and both are multi-award-winning devotion writers.

They write the Messy to Meaningful series with Monica Schmelter, General Manager of Christian Television Network’s Nashville station and host of the popular TV show, Bridges.

Kaley is a writing coach and editor, and Rhonda is an award-winning humor columnist and an acquisitions editor for Bold Vision Books. Both Kaley and Rhonda live in the St. Louis area and enjoy big family life with the growing Rhea team.

