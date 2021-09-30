Silver Alert Issued for Two Missing Indiana Girls

I can't imagine the terror a parent must feel when their child goes missing. Two young ladies from Northern Indiana were last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Though the Silver Alert does not state which direction the pair were headed, it's always good to be on the lookout for the teens.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lilli Davis, a 14 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans, and Ashley Taulbee, a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blond hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black and gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

Lilli and Ashley are missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and were last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4:45 pm. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lilli and Ashley, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

