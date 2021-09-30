At least once in your life, you have probably looked for gold at the end of a rainbow right?! We found a doodle from Indiana who's discovered more than gold.

Brooklyn Adkisson, from Rockport, capture pure "gold" last week when she was trying to take the perfect photo of her doodle at the end of a rainbow. Here's what happened;

This is Blue, he's an 11-month-old golden doodle that we (my boyfriend and I) got from Kreekview Kennels, and he is our goofy, lovey, happy, fluffy boy. I was crossing over the Blue bridge on my way home when I saw the rainbow, and it was the brightest one I had ever seen. I already had a picture of our other dog, Dixie, in front of one, so of course, I immediately thought of Blue. I got home, pulled into the garage, RAN inside to get Blue, then we both hurried to the backyard so I could try to get some good pictures before it went away. I kept trying to pose him, telling him to sit and stay, but he just kept pacing back and forth until he just couldn't hold it any longer. I figured I would try to get the best photo I could while he was sitting still, even though he was "doing a poop", and that's how we got the pooping rainbow picture.

Blue basically went viral on Brooklyn's Facebook page and gave everyone in her newsfeed a much-needed laugh. We had to share the photos with you all.

