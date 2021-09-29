You Can Stay in the “Scream” House Hosted By Dewey Himself

What's your favorite scary movie? Would you stay in the house that it was filmed in? Now you have the chance to do just that...if you dare...

The "Scream" franchise is one of the most popular horror movie collections in history. We all know the story of Sidney, Dewey, Gail, and their friends being stalked by the Ghostface killer in the not so quiet town of Woodsboro. I love these movies because not only are they scary, but they also have a lot of mystery around each as to who the Ghostface killer is in each movie. You have the opportunity to go back to the Prescott home where it all started in 1996.

In honor of SCREAM’s 25th anniversary and the upcoming 2022 (and fifth) film, David Arquette is opening up the famous "Scream" house for three stays on October 27, 29, and 31. According to a recent Facebook post:

In 1996, Sheriff Dewey Riley (aka David Arquette) investigated the horrors of this Woodsboro home. Now, 25 years later, he’s back as a Host so you can relive your SCREAM dreams on Airbnb. Guests can explore the home in all its original glory—and get transported back to the ‘90s with the iconic “brick” phone and the kitchen that’s ready for popcorn making. You might even get a call from Ghostface.

The cool thing about this stay is that you and up to three guests get to not only stay in this house that is designed exactly like it was in the movie, but you'll also get to feel like you're in the movie. According to the Airbnb listing, Ghostface has returned to terrorize the town and anyone who might be visiting (which includes you). So you should probably expect a call or two from him, or there's even a phone line where you can call him directly, if you're brave enough.

So, do you think you have what it takes to stay overnight in the "Scream" house with Ghostface calling and lurking? Booking opens at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 12. You can find out how to try to secure your stay and find out about all of the other cool features of this stay (which there are several) by visiting the Airbnb listing here.

