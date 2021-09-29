Kentucky Baby Can’t Talk, But Has Wild and Funny Conversation With Her Grandpa [WATCH]

One of the best things you can do to teach your baby how to communicate through conversation is to actually have one with them. By that I mean to let them jibber-jabber while you keep the conversation going. They learn to talk, then listen, react, listen, and so on.

I always did this with my kids, it just seemed like a fun way to talk with them when they can't really talk yet. But, according to experts, having conversations with your baby is an invaluable teaching tool.

Listen to this grandpa carrying on a conversation with his granddaughter. It's engaging, funny, and full of expression, from both of them.

I love everything about this. It's precious and so important. By the way, I'm proud to say, that the baby is my granddaughter when she was one and the grandpa is my husband. They had conversations like this all the time. At five years old, she is very articulate. I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.

According to Raising Children, here are some things to keep in mind when you are engaging in conversation with your baby or toddler.

Give him time to find words for his ideas and really listen when he talks. For example, try not to finish his sentences for him, and make sure he’s finished before you talk. This sends the message that what your child has to say matters.

Use natural pauses. Your child will eventually fill in these pauses when her language develops. This also teaches her ‘give and take’ in a conversation.

Talk to your child about things he’s interested in – for example, what grandpa might be doing today, a story you’ve read together, or something that’s happening outside.

Talk about an experience you shared – for example, ‘It’s sunny today. But remember how wet we got on the way home yesterday? Your socks were soaked!’

Use lots of expressions to make your conversation interesting and engaging. What you talk about doesn’t matter as much as how you talk about it.

If you use complex words, explain them and build on them by using lots of descriptive words. For example, ‘We’re going to see the pediatrician – that’s a special doctor who knows all about babies and children.

Get more communication tips, HERE.

