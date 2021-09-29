Drive-Thru Haunted Car Wash Returning To Evansville in 2021

Halloween in Evansville

This October, there will be several haunted attractions popping up in the Evansville area but none quite like this unique.

We have all been to haunted houses before. It's the thing to do in October. Some people don't like to go because they are afraid of the "creatures" that pop out of nowhere and scare the heck out of them. However, how would you feel about going to one and being protected from those "creatures" by being locked inside your own vehicle?

Second Annual Royal House of Horror Haunted Tunnel

For the second year in a row, Royal Express Car Wash on Evansville's West Side will be hosting a drive-thru haunted car wash attraction called "Royal House of Horror Haunted Tunnel." According to Royal Express Car Wash,

Employees have started to report the return of creepy-looking creatures moving around the building, and the lights keep flickering on and off, Only worse, we've had numerous customers tell us about a ghost-like fog surrounding their vehicle while inside the wash...they keep saying they see things outside their window. We have to keep washing cars, we just hope nothing bad happens. Come wash if you dare.

I don't know about you, but I'm more than willing to take my chances in this haunted car wash. It sounds like a spooky time! If you don't know how a haunted car wash works, here's a little sample of some of the things that you can expect:

The Royal House of Horror Haunted Tunnel features a "fog-filled tunnel, spooky light show, and the creatures, ghouls, and frights that lurk around the brushes," according to the event page. This will be the most entertaining car wash you've ever been through. Heck, you might want to go through it twice! Not only will there be some scares, but candy and pumpkins will also be passed out for the kiddos.

Dates and Times

The haunted car wash at Royal Express Car Wash will be held October 22nd - 23rd, and October 29th - 30th from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The haunted car wash experience comes with any car wash purchase, and Unlimited members get to go through the haunted car wash for free. So, if you're looking for something fun and unique to do this October (and needing your car washed), you should check this attraction out!

For more information, visit the Royal House of Horror Haunted Tunnel Facebook event page by clicking here.

This isn't the only haunted car wash in Evansville this October...

As previously mentioned, this is one of two haunted car washes happening in Evansville around Halloween. The other haunted car wash is at Wash Boss on Evansville's North Side. They will be hosting a drive-thru haunted car wash attraction called "The Haunted Tunnel" on select dates in October. You can find out more about this haunted car wash by clicking here.

