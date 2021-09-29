Indiana Shelter Dog With Amazing Ears Is Looking For a Second Chance To Be Loved [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Hi, I'm Joan. I'm almost 2 years old and am an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. As you can see, I'm a very active girl who is looking for an active family. I would just LOVE a big yard or someone who likes to go on walks or runs. I've been told I have the best-looking ears a dog could ever have. One is always folded and one is always straight. I don't really like cats but I really like other dogs and most of all, people, especially kids.
I came to the VHS on the transport of heartworm-positive dogs from Arkansas back in February and now I am free from heartworms. Sadly, I got adopted once but they said I was TOO active for them so they brought me back in May. Please come and spend some time with me. I know you will fall in love with me and my amazing ears.
My adoption fee is $150 which includes my spay, all current vaccines, and a nationally registered microchip. I'm also the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Pet of the Week. I will be featured in a promotion for the Pet Parade which will take place on Saturday, October 9th.
Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
