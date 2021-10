Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Hi, I'm Joan. I'm almost 2 years old and am an American Pit Bull Terrier mix. As you can see, I'm a very active girl who is looking for an active family. I would just LOVE a big yard or someone who likes to go on walks or runs. I've been told I have the best-looking ears a dog could ever have. One is always folded and one is always straight. I don't really like cats but I really like other dogs and most of all, people, especially kids.

I came to the VHS on the transport of heartworm-positive dogs from Arkansas back in February and now I am free from heartworms. Sadly, I got adopted once but they said I was TOO active for them so they brought me back in May. Please come and spend some time with me. I know you will fall in love with me and my amazing ears.

My adoption fee is $150 which includes my spay, all current vaccines, and a nationally registered microchip. I'm also the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Pet of the Week. I will be featured in a promotion for the Pet Parade which will take place on Saturday, October 9th.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED - Shop on Saturdays, donate items, or volunteer.

Be sure to follow VHS on TikTok @vhslifesaver to see funny animal videos and behind-the-scenes details on what sheltering really looks like! The clinic behind-the-scenes TikTok is up to more than 700,000 VIEWS!

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

Tristate Pet Quirks That Will Make You LOL