Newburgh, Indiana's Castle Marching Knights recently kicked off both their regional and national competition season. On September 26, 2021, the Marching Knights

brought home a big win from the Bands of America Tennessee Regional Champion. In fact, "big win" is a bit of an understatement.

For those that have never participated in marching band, or had a child that participated, you may not realize what goes into it. In high school, I played flute and piccolo in our marching band and one year, I even played percussion in "the pit," often the area along the football field's out-of-bounds line where the percussionist that play the larger instruments like the bells and xylophone. My daughter also participated in marching band playing both the trombone and the marching french horn, a more "upright" version of the traditional concert french horn.

Let me just go ahead and tell you now from first-hand experience, the hours, hard work, and dedication that goes into being a member of a marching band are more than you could fathom. And then there's the mileage - not just in travel to events and competitions but in the literal miles marched in practice, at games, and at competitions. It is no easy feat. No pun intended!

Not only is there a lot of walking but as a member of the band, you have thousands and thousands of notes to memorize for the music that you play, proper posture and body positioning, timing... the list goes on. What I am getting at here is that there is a whole lot that goes into making an award-winning field show and the competition can be tough. So when I tell you that the Castle Marching Knights had a "big win," I want you to understand that this win took so much hard work, dedication, and passion from the kids involved.

On September 26, 2021, the Castle Marching Knights took home the title of Bands of America Tennessee Regional Champions! They reportedly brought in a score of 83.15 to bring home the championship! To celebrate, and to help the band fund their next five competitions coming up in Indianapolis.

The Event, as they are calling it will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Castle High School. You will have the opportunity to see the Castle Marching Knights perform their championship-winning show as well as enjoy all that the event has to offer, including live music, games, a car show cruise-in, food, and more! The event kicks off at 3 pm on Saturday. You can get all of the details, including how to reserve your spot in the cruise-in by visiting their official Facebook event page.

