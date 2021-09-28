Here’s When You Can Get Fall Festival Half-Pot Tickets and How Much They’ll Cost

The 100th edition of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicks off October 4th, and for the third straight year, the wildly successful half-pot fundraiser will be a part of it.

Introduced for the first time during the 2019, or 99th, edition of the popular street festival on Evansville's west side, the Nut Club half-pot took off like wildfire. Ask any member of the Club and they'll tell you they would have never expected the total to surpass the one million mark. Maybe it would a few years into it as the public got used to the idea, but to do it in the first year was mindblowing.

The fundraiser was so well received the Club hosted it again in 2020 despite having to cancel the full Fall Festival due to the COVID pandemic. Not only was it successful again despite ticket sales taking place in the empty parking lot across from Mead Johnson at the corner of the Lloyd and St. Joe over the course of three weekends, but it also surpassed the first-year total with $1,391,375 worth of tickets sold, nearly $200,000 more than the previous year. With the Fall Festival returning this year, I would imagine a new record will be set yet again.

This year's tickets will only be available at walk-up booths stationed along Franklin Street between St. Joe and Wabash Avenue of Flags. Booths will not be set up in the parking lot across from Mead Johnson again as that lot will be used by Reitz High School Men's Club to collect money from visitors looking for a place to park.

Tickets will be one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40, and for the first time ever, 150 for $100.

The booths will be open for ticket sales from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Saturday during Fall Festival week. The winner will be announced on the Benjamin & Anna Bosse Foundation Stage at the intersection of 12th and Franklin.

Half the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the winning ticket holder (last year's winner pocketed nearly $700,000), while the Nut Club will keep the other half to distribute to non-profit groups and organizations in our community.

For more info on this year's Half-Pot Raffle, visit the West Side Nut Club website.

[Source: West Side Nut Club on Facebook]

