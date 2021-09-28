Evansville’s Roca Bar North Cites Staffing Shortage as Reason for Closing

For more than a decade, Roca Bar North has been filling up Evansville-area bellies with all kinds of yummy grub. People love their world-famous pizza, their pastas, sandwiches, soups, and salads - not to mention all the great live music and beautiful outdoor dining area. The problem has never been the food. So why then did Roca Bar North announce that they are closing? For one of the most unnecessary reasons I can think of - staffing shortages.

It's a situation we've seen too many times, and continue to see - otherwise successful businesses closing their doors because they don't have enough people to work. How incredibly frustrating it must be to the owners of Roca Bar North to know that the public loves their food and would love to continue eating it, but they won't have the chance to because people in this area just don't want to work. Here's what they had to say on their Facebook page over the weekend...

Roca Bar North owners and staff would like to thank the Northside Communities for all of your support over the last 11 years. Unfortunately, we have decided to close our doors effective October 3rd. We have continued to struggle with a staffing shortage during Covid 19 and are unable to continue with our daily operations. Please come see us one last time before we close the doors and share your memories!

Get our free mobile app

Take advantage of these last few days to enjoy everything that you've come to love about Roca Bar North. Let's hope that this closure isn't permanent. Maybe by us talking and writing about it, the word will get out and they can hire a bunch of people and they'll be able to stay open.

Something's gotta change, right? If not, it's just a matter of time before another one of our favorite restaurants has to close down? I don't want to see that happen to any of them.

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.

Your Evansville Guide to Locally Owned Pizza There's many places to grab a delicious pizza in Evansville, here's where you can grab a 'za from a locally owned shop!