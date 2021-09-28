Don’t Fall For This Texas Roadhouse Scam in Evansville (or Anywhere)

A post on Facebook is going viral saying that Texas Roadhouse is giving away free meals, but are they REALLY?

In case you were unaware, in the world of social media, if you see a post that seems too good to be true...it usually is. Not to point fingers or anything, but there are some pretty gullible people out there that fall for every post they see. There is currently a post that is going viral which is offering free meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse.

Listen, I love Texas Roadhouse and its rolls with cinnamon butter just like everyone else. A deal like this would not be one that I would pass up. However, there are a lot of red flags with this post that scream "SCAM". The sad thing is, a lot of people don't take the time to see them. They see the word "free" and assume that it's legit. However, that's not the case with this post.

First off, that's not even the real Texas Roadhouse account. It's not even spelled correctly. This account is called "Texas Roadhouse's", not "Texas Roadhouse". The official Texas Roadhouse Facebook account has a blue checkmark behind its name. That blue checkmark is important. That checkmark means that is the actual person/business, any other profile is FAKE. It's important to know that so that you don't fall for false information or a potential scam.

This reminds me of the Tyler Perry Facebook scam where people thought he was actually giving away money...even though it wasn't even his account. There have been other posts from fake Ellen accounts that want you to like, share, and comment for the chance to win some money. These posts, oftentimes, have a video attached to them. Don't fall for these things! If you were to just take the time to click on the video in these posts, you will see that these videos don't even mention giving away money. Not to mention, they are clearly fake accounts with misspelled names and no blue checkmark.

Spotting "fake news" such as the Texas Roadhouse post should be common sense, but common sense isn't so common anymore. Here's some advice on what to do when you see a post like this. If you question if is legit or not, a simple Google search will help. If the page/site that posted the article/post in question is not a credible source (or if you don't know if it is credible or not), be sure to do a quick search on other news sites to see if that story is on there. Also, be sure to check out the date on the articles. You will see a lot of people share old posts without realizing that it already happened a few years ago. It may not be fake news, but it could be old news.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news and ruin your dream of getting some free Texas Roadhouse, but you need to be aware of scams like this and learn not to fall for everything you see on social media. Never do what a post asks you to do unless you're 110% sure that it's the real thing. Using the tips that I have provided should help in the future when it comes to getting your hopes up on free money or free Texas Roadhouse.

