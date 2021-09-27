Evansville Non-Profit Seeking Donations to Purchase Service Dogs for Two Veterans

The Evansville-based non-profit, Battle Ground 22 Foundation is asking for your help providing service dogs to two veterans in need.

The organization was founded by U.S. Army veteran Greg Peete of Evansville and works to "bridge the gap for services needed" by local veterans and first responders. The group offers mental health services as well as credit repair and home buying assistance, peer support and outreach, plus assists with Veterans Affairs (VA) claims and disability help all of which are given to veterans and first responders for free or at very little cost to them.

Like all non-profits over the past 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious dent in the 501 (c)(3)'s fundraising capabilities. Unfortunately, even though the fundraising slowed, the needs of veterans and first responders did not. That's why they are asking for your help.

Get our free mobile app

The group is currently seeking donations for a number of projects. One of which is acquiring service dogs for two individual veterans. Others include raising money to cover property taxes and other expenses for a disabled combat veteran they recently were able to provide a home for, mortgage-free, along with providing monetary assistance to other veterans.

The non-profit has created a fundraising account on their Facebook page which, as of this writing, has raised $500 since it started on September 26th. A good start for sure, but more is definitely needed. If you would like to contribute, you can do so through the Battle Ground 22 Facebook page (or by clicking the 'Donate' button in the post below), or through the Battle Ground 22 Foundation website using PayPal or a credit or debit card.

[Source: Battle Ground 22 Foundation on Facebook]

LOOK: 100 years of American military history