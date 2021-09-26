Opinion: Why Outrage over Murder of Gabby Petito and Not Others?

I rarely delve into such serious topics like this, but I can't help but wonder out loud why there is such outrage over the apparent murder of Gabby Petito and not thousands of other women who have suffered the same sad fate.

Let me be clear. In no way am I questioning why the world is up-in-arms over the tragic death of Gabby Petito. As CNN and numerous other national media outlets have shared, her death is understandably being mourned. If you're not familiar with Gabby, she was a travel vlogger on many social media sites like Instagram prior to her sudden disappearance and death.

Here's my question: why the outrage over just Gabby?

Here are some terrible statistics. The Violence Policy Center stated that over 2,000 women were murdered by men in one year. There were 73 female homicide victims in Missouri alone according to their study. They state that 9 out of 10 female murder victims knew their killer.

The Justice Gap states that a woman is murdered by a man EVERY 3 DAYS. Staggering.

Should the world mourn the murder of Gabby Petito? Absolutely. Is the fact that she was a celebrity social media personality responsible for her murder being noticed by more people? I have no doubt. But, I have to beg the question why we can't be more aware and upset about every single woman that is killed?

It's tragic that there have been many women like Gabby killed over the years and sadly will be many more. If only our outrage and attention could be the same for all of them. Just maybe we could lessen the numbers and stop those that would dare to bring violence against a woman.

