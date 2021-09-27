Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival Returns October 3-4

Like so many Tri-State organizations in 2020, the Henderson Lions Club made the difficult decision to cancel their annual Arts and Crafts Festival due to the COVID pandemic. But also like so many Tri-State organizations, they have decided to bring the event back for 2021.

The event has a long history in the Henderson community. It began in the 1970s as the Big Rivers Arts Festival before being taken over and renamed the Green River Areas Development District Arts Festival in the '80s. It became the Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival when they took it over six years ago in 2015.

Regardless of who put it on, or what they called it, the general concept has remained the same for nearly 50 years. Provide a space for local vendors to sell their hand-made products to the public.

According to organizers, this year's event will feature over 100 vendors at Audubon State Park right off Highway 41 in Henderson selling everything from "pottery, wood crafts, handmade soaps, quilted items, purses, baby items, hand-forged ironwork, fabric pumpkins and animals, woodcrafted snowmen, stained glass, metalwork, handmade baskets, wooden bowels, and florals.

The two-day event will also feature a variety of food options from local organizations including, "tenderloins, chicken & dumplings, chicken & steak fajitas, gourmet grilled cheeses, fries, tacos, smoked brisket, pulled port, fudge, baked goods, and lemonade and strawberry shakeups."

As crazy as it feels to say, Christmas is less than three months away, and I have no doubt you could easily take care of a few people on your list at the Festival.

You will be charged a parking fee of $5.00 at the gate of Audubon Park. That money will go directly to the Henderson Lions Club who will use it to continue providing eye care and eyeglasses for those who cannot afford them, eye screenings for local school children, as well as scholarships to local high school seniors and grants to local non-profit organizations.

Despite taking place outdoors, COVID protocols will be in place, and organizers ask that you maintain a social distance of at least 6-feet when possible. When it's not, they ask that you wear a mask.

The Festival will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM both Saturday and Sunday (October 3rd and 4th, 2021).

[Source: Henderson Lions Club Press Release]

