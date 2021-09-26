What You Need to Know Before Flying Evansville Regional Airport with a Firearm

Our friends at the Evansville Regional Airport have been in the national news this week, thanks to their observant TSA officers. If you've ever flown out of EVV, you know how professional the TSA officers are, and it's good to know that they are paying attention to that X-ray machine.

A male passenger had a .38 Special Revolver loaded with five rounds packed in his carry-on luggage. The TSA officers were quick to notice the gun in the X-ray. The sworn law enforcement officer on duty was notified. In this situation, the passenger said that he usually travels by car, and he simply forgot to unpack it.

“It’s extremely disappointing that passengers continue to bring firearms to the airport checkpoint. Even when it’s done unintentionally, this is unsafe and can seriously slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.” - Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt

Get our free mobile app

Is it legal to transport firearms on a flight?

The Transportation Security Administration has guidelines for the safe and legal way to transport firearms and ammunition on a flight. They were even nice enough to make an informative video for us.

When traveling, comply with the laws concerning possession of firearms as they vary by local, state, and international governments.

If you are traveling internationally with a firearm in checked baggage, please check the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website for information and requirements prior to travel.

Declare each firearm each time you present it for transport as checked baggage. Ask your airline about limitations or fees that may apply.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. As defined by 49 CFR 1540.5 a loaded firearm has a live round of ammunition, or any component thereof, in the chamber or cylinder or in a magazine inserted in the firearm.

Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage but may be transported in checked baggage.

Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm. Read the requirements governing the transport of ammunition in checked baggage as defined by 49 CFR 175.10 (a)(8).

25 of the Most Important Unwritten Rules We Should All Remember to Follow Whether they are actually written down somewhere or not, we all know these 'unwritten' rules, we just don't always remember to follow them.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.