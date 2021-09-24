The Power Rangers Command Center is REAL and Google Maps Has Found It!

Go! Go! Google Maps! Today's edition of Throwback Thursday News will have 90s kids in shock and awe.

Growing up, I was OBSESSED with the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Then again, what 90's kid wasn't?! I know my parents got tired of watching it, but to this day when someone asks me about childhood memories, the Power Rangers are still something that I talk about. The show itself has become a cult classic. I'm not ashamed to admit that if I see the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers show or movie on TV, there's a good chance that I'll watch it.

For those who need a little refresher on the popular 90's TV show, The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers follows a team of teenagers, Jason, Trini, Kimberly, Billy, Zack, and later, Tommy. These teens were recruited to save their town of Angel Grove from the evil witch, Rita Repulsa, and later, Lord Zedd, and their horde of monsters.

In the show, the Rangers would meet at "The Command Center", where their leader Zordon, and his trusted assistant, Alpha 5 reside. "The Command Center" itself was a pretty recognizable building. If you show a picture of it to a 90's kid, chances are, they know what it is. The building is iconic. I always thought that it was a fake building created for the show.

However, I was today years old when I found out that "The Command Center" really exists, and Google Maps has found it!

The building is known as House of the Book, a place located inside the American Jewish University of Los Angeles, which was designed in 1973 by architect Sidney Eisenshtat according to The Mother of All Nerds. The largest hall on campus, the futuristic, cylindrical building serves as a performance hall and library.

While locals might know the building as House of the Book, and have been used to seeing it since the '70s, it's taken me 25 years to find out that "The Command Center" is actually real...kinda. On the outside it looks like "The Command Center", but inside, you won't find Zordon or Alpha 5. Take a look at House of the Book in the video below!

The surrounding area may not look like the mountains of Angel Grove, as depicted in the show, but the building itself is more than recognizable. If I ever make it to California, I will have to "teleport" to "The Command Center" and unleash my inner child.

