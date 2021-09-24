Here’s When The Fall Colors Will Peak In The Smoky Mountains 2021

Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are hot tourist destinations for Tri-Staters in the fall. It's hard to beat the view at that time of year.

Soaking in all of the beautiful fall colors among the Smoky Mountains is something that I think everyone should do at least once. The peace and tranquility of the views are worth the trip alone. Not to mention all of the other things that you can see and do in that area. We all know that Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have so many attractions for the family to see and do throughout the year, but there's nothing quite like visiting in the fall.

If you're one of the many who are planning on going to the Smoky Mountains this fall to soak in the fall colors, this piece of information that I am about to present you with might help with when you plan that trip.

According to Visit My Smokies:

As of right now, we’re expecting the leaves to turn to gorgeous fall colors in higher elevations around mid-October, and continue into lower elevations until about mid-November. Fall foliage is most vibrant when temperatures are in the 70s during the day and drop into the 40s at night.

There you have it. If you want the best fall views of the Smoky Mountains, you might want to plan your trip in October into mid-November. If you're looking for some things to do on your trip. Check out the galleries below for some fun ideas!

