This Handsome Cat Is So Smooth, He’s A Straight Up Player

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Helllllllllllo, how you doin? I'm Oscar and I'm 3-years-old. As you can see, I'm a very handsome and charming orange and white tabby. I came in with my group of other cool cats from my neighborhood. We're all pretty cool and very friendly. My ear is tipped which means that I was fixed when I lived on the streets. After all my time on the streets, don't you think I deserve to be on a couch, with you, instead of an alley? Come on, let's hang. My Adoption fee is $70, which includes all the stuff.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

