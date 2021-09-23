Habitat for Humanity WAREHOUSE SALE (Shaped by Faith)

Habitat for Humanity has a NEW Home!!! Habitat of Owensboro is showing off its new building with a WAREHOUSE SALE! C'mon out on to the new office on Oct. 2 and say hello! You can pick up some great bargains and all proceeds will be used to help build more houses in our community.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WAREHOUSE SALE

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. 2930 W. 4th Street

Same day as garage sales along Hwy. 60!

(Just off Carter Road just past old donut shop)

Treasures Galore!!

desks, chairs, doors, windows, bath tubs, file cabinets, microwave, coffee pots and MORE!

Bargain Prices…bring truck to take items with you!

All proceeds go toward building good houses in our community.