Recently, I participated in a recent build in our community. It did my heart good to help out and to see so many high school students also volunteering. I had the chance to sit down with Jeremy Stephens, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County.

After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.

Jeremy says, "I love being a part of an organization that empowers people through support and resources in order to better their housing situation." Stephens says that everyone deserves a decent place to live and it's incredible what a community can do when they come together. He goes on to say, I am a strong believer of give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime."

To this date, Habitat for Humanity has built 150 homes in our community. What an accomplishment, to achieve so many builds when the homeowners and the many volunteers come together. It takes all parts of the body to get things accomplished.

Jeremy shared the story of a single mom who was working two jobs and struggled in her faith with me. Through working together with the volunteers through Habitat for Humanity, this single mom accepted Jesus Christ into her life. Her daughter recently graduated from Yale University at the top of her class. WOW, think about all the families Habitat for Humanity has helped out and pointed them to Jesus.

Let's continue cheering on Habitat for Humanity and step up by becoming a volunteer. It will be so rewarding to help someone that needs better housing.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER FOR HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Contact the local Habitat for Humanity at (270) 926-6110 or by emailing hfhodv@gmail.com.

HOW TO APPLY FOR A HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOUSE

From the Habitat for Humanity Owensboro Daviess County Facebook page:

We have received a lot of calls recently about how to apply for a Habitat house. We hope this helps.

Please note we do not know when the next application review will take place.

You are welcome to pick up an application at anytime, your completed application will go in to a holding folder until a review date is scheduled. An application will not be considered "complete" if it has not been filled out completely and does not have all required up-to-date attachments. Also you need to check back to see when the review date is posted and make sure that all attachments to your application are current and up-to-date, we will not contact you to update your information.

If you have applied in the past and not been selected you are more than welcome to apply again.

Eligibility requirements are handed out with the application, you may come by the office to discuss.