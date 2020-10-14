Single Mom’s Community (Shaped by Faith)

Rachel Mayo lives in Nashville, TN with her 1 1/2-year-old son Noah. She is the outreach coordinator for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and she has partnered with You Print, and is also starting a portable Single Moms community.

Rachel talks about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 18 and the symptoms she was experiencing before begin diagnosed. You will love her energy and positive attitude as she explains what it is like, living with diabetes and giving herself insulin. She also talks about what life is like for her as a single mom.

Rachel is an advocate for single Mom's and wants to help support them in a portable community. She believes single Mom's need encouragement and a good support group of other women to come together to listen, pray, discuss, study the Word and just be real with one another.

