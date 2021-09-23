Every spring and fall there is a massive migration as birds travel between the warmer and cooler climates of North America. The greatest migration period takes place in April, May, September, and October.

Part of that migration is taking place tonight with an expected 513 million birds on the move and 12.9 million birds expected to fly over the state of Indiana alone. According to the Indiana Audubon Society, 29,000+ birds will fly over Evansville, and 114,000+ are expected over Indianapolis tonight.

So why is this important and why should it matter to you? During this massive fall migration, a lot of the birds won't actually make it to their final destinations. They will die due to collisions with man-made structures. According to Lights Out Indy the birds use the light of the moon and stars to navigate their migration and the birds can become disoriented when they fly over urban areas with a lot of light pollution from buildings. Lights Out Indy says,

Confused by the lights, the birds fly into the city, and the urban environment becomes a deadly trap. The birds strike buildings as they arrive. In the morning birds take flight and collide with buildings that have clear or reflective glass.

Get our free mobile app

But you can do your part to help reduce the number of avian fatalities by turning off your outside lights tonight and during the months of migration. According to the National Audubon Society, here are some of the ways you can help,

Turn off exterior decorative lighting

Extinguish pot and flood-lights

Substitute strobe lighting wherever possible

Reduce atrium lighting wherever possible

Turn off interior lighting especially on higher stories

The National Audubon Society is an organization that works to protect birds and their habitats all across the country. To learn more visit Audubon.org.

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state. Download the MY105.3 app

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Indiana Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Indiana using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.