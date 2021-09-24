Here’s How You Can Help One Evansville Rescue Win $12,000

We are lucky to have so many great rescues and shelters in the Tri-State area. We truly have so many passionate people who work hard day in and day out to help save the lives of homeless pets.

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue works hard to make sure "all paws have a home." And now they're in the running for a special chance to win $12,000! FreshStart.com has a contest going on now where one lucky rescue will win $12,000, but you have to vote for your favorite. There are a ton of rescues from all over the country in the running, so you have to vote for your favorite. Voting is open from now until September 28th. You can cast your vote for It Takes a Village by clicking here, and you can vote every 24 hours until the 28th.

$12,000 would make a world of difference to a local rescue like It Takes a Village. That will help them cover vet bills, food for their animals, plus any other basic things they need for the pets in their care.

I have to say I'm very thankful for It Takes a Village and the work they do in our community. My dog George was adopted through It Takes a Village almost 5 years ago (it doesn't seem that long since we adopted our buddy)! When we got George he was 6-months old and was a little lanky pup. He also had some scarring all over his head, it turns out the scars were from a horrible bout of mange he had when he came to ITV as a puppy. They took him in and took care of him, and treated him until his mange was gone. Looking at him now, he has the most beautiful brindle coat that people compliment all the time! My husband and I paid the adoption fee for him, and that's all they charged us, and I know they paid out more in vet bills for his mange than what we paid for his adoption fee, so I have to be honest when I say they'll always hold a special place in my heart for taking such good care of my sweet guy until he could find his forever home with my husband, me, and our other dog Wrigley.

