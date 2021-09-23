Chloe Randolph’s Estranged Husband Pleads Guilty to Her Murder in Henderson Thursday

The family of Henderson, Kentucky native, Chloe Randolph received some closure on Thursday, two-and-a-half years after she was murdered.

On March 23rd, 2019, then 20-year-old Chloe was found dead in the apartment she shared with her husband, then 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir, and their son, who was 9-months-old at the time. Police found her body in the closet with visible signs of head trauma, and "a deep cut to her neck," according to a March 24, 2019 article from The Gleaner. Police discovered the body after Mohamud was arrested the following day four and a half hours away in West Memphis, Arkansas when he told law enforcement there he believed his wife was dead in a closet in the apartment after they were called to the scene of argument Abdikadir was having with another individual.

While Abdikadir did not confess to the crime at the time, he was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and considered a person of interest in the case. A few weeks later, he confessed to the murder and was held in the Henderson County Detention Center until his court appearance Thursday afternoon following a number of continuances and rescheduled court dates over the past two-and-a-half years.

Not only did Abdikadir plead guilty to the charge of murder; he also plead guilty to two charges of tampering with evidence. The judge presiding over the case Thursday sentenced him to 20 years on the count of murder and five years each for the two tampering charges to be served at a state penitentiary determined by the Department of Corrections. She ruled the sentences would be carried out concurrently, meaning he will serve both sentences at the same time. He will not serve 20 years for the murder charge, then another 10 for the tampering counts.

Chloe's mother, Kristie, spoke at the trial saying that 20 years wasn't enough, but the family will accept it. She also made several comments on the fact that because of Abdikadir's actions, Chloe will never get the opportunity to watch her son, now 3-years-old, grow up and be a part of his life experiences.

Abdikadir will remain in the Henderson County Detention Center until the Department of Corrections determines which state facility he will serve out his sentence.

As a parent myself, I can't imagine the emotions Chloe's family has been through over the past two-and-a-half years. I imagine there is some sense of closure for knowing that Abdikadir will be locked away for taking their daughter's life. However, no amount of time will ever fill the hole in their lives he created. My hope is that Thursday's hearing brings them some amount of peace as they work to make sure no one else has to experience what they have through the organization they founded in memory of Chloe.

About The Chloe Randolph Organization

In the wake of her death, Chloe's family founded The Chloe Randolph Organization to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. In October 2020, they opened The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center at 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson. The Center provides a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the assistance they need to escape the dangerous situation they find themselves in. That help includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and needs help, call the Advocacy Center at 270-212-1910. You can also reach them by e-mailing info@thechloerandolph.org, or through the Contact form on their website.

