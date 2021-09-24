See 25 Photos of a Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park That is up for Auction in the Midwest

As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement park, this one is coming up on the auction block, and although it needs a little TLC, it may be just what you're looking for!

Deer Forest Fun Park is located in Coloma, Michigan. According to RoadsideAmerica.com the now-abandoned park opened up in 1949 and closed its doors in 2015. Since then its sat exposed to the elements, and you can really see the effects of time on the once-popular family destination. It is eerie how the old buildings and once storybook-themed settings now look. Deer Forest Fun Park was once known for having many deer you could pet and feed at the park, as well as wild west saloon-style buildings, and buildings with scenes based on classic nursery rhymes.

The abandoned amusement park is now up for auction, it will officially be on the auction block on October 14th through Rick Levin Auctions. The property was previously valued at over $3.2 million, but the starting bid is $425,000. Here's what Rick Levin Auctions says about the park:

Famous Deer Forest Fun Park Now Closed. On 25 Acres at 6800 Indian Lane. Former Zoo and Amusement Park with Numerous Buildings, Log Cabin, Train Station, Old West Theme. Zoned for Numerous Uses. On-Site Inspections: 12 to 2 p.m. September 21, 30 and October 6, 2021 Previously Valued To: $3,200,000 Suggested Opening Bid: $450,000

Check out photos of the abandoned park below, they're definitely eerie. It would be really cool to see someone come in and make this place shine again!

